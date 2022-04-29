Kaspien Holdings Inc: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
UPDATED: Fri., April 29, 2022
SPOKANE, Wash. — Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) on Friday reported a loss of $5.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.
The Spokane, Washington-based company said it had a loss of $2.33 per share.
The specialty retailer posted revenue of $36 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $8 million, or $3.28 per share. Revenue was reported as $143.7 million.
