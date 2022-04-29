Prep roundup: Ferris pitcher Castle Keaton strikes out 21 in complete game one-hitter

Roundup of Friday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Baseball

Ferris 9, Ridgeline 0: Castle Keaton struck out 21 of 22 batters faced and the Saxons (5-12, 5-12) beat the Falcons (1-17, 1-16) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Keaton allowed one hit and no walks in the complete game shutout. Isaac Bruce went 3 for 3 with two RBIs for Ferris.

Mt. Spokane 8, Mead 1: Sam Davidson went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and the visiting Wildcats (16-4, 15-2) beat the Panthers (15-4, 14-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Sam Martens struck out eight over 4 2/3 innings for Mt. Spokane.

Gonzaga Prep 9, Lewis and Clark 1: Mike Cuneely threw a complete game three-hitter and the visiting Bullpups (14-6, 12-5) beat the Tigers (7-12, 6-11) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Lucio Reynolds had four hits with two doubles for G-Prep.

University 17, Central Valley 6: Dominic Longo went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and four runs and the visiting Titans (16-3, 15-2) beat the Bears (9-11, 9-8) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Hayden Hockett went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and one run for CV. Jalen King went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs for U-Hi. Cam Windhorst homered with three RBIs for CV.

Cheney 6, North Central 4: The visiting Blackhawks (7-12, 7-10) beat the Wolfpack (1-17, 1-16) in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Medical Lake 6, Freeman 1: Kaleb Cain went 2 for 3 with three runs and the visiting Cardinals (13-5, 7-5) beat the Scotties (3-14, 1-9) in a Northeast A game.

Colville 7, Lakeside 4: Cale Roy had three hits with two doubles and the Crimson Hawks (13-4, 10-1) beat the visiting Eagles (8-9, 4-5) in a Northeast A game. Kris Nussbaum struck out six over six innings for Colville.

Deer Park 19, Riverside 0: Teagan Tobeck went 3 for 5 with four RBIs and two runs scored and the visiting Stags (14-4, 9-2) beat the Rams (2-10, 1-8) in a Northeast A game. Tiger Tobeck went 3 for 3 with four runs scored for DP.

Fastpitch softball

Mt. Spokane 18, Cheney 8: Jessica Waters went 2 for 5 with two home runs and five RBIs and the visiting Wildcats (11-5, 11-3) beat the Blackhawks (8-8, 8-6) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Payton Dressler went 5 for 5 with a home run, four RBIs and two doubles for Mt. Spokane. Mia Ashcroft went 4 for 4 with three RBIs for Cheney.

Mead 13, Lewis and Clark 2: Bailey Wilkins went 4 for 5 with two home runs and a double and the visiting Panthers (11-5, 11-3) beat the Tigers (2-14, 2-12) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Kennedy Sather went 4 for 4 with a home run and a double for Mead.

Central Valley 17, Ridgeline 4: Sophia Morales went 2 for 3 with four RBIs and the visiting the Bears (8-8, 8-6) beat Falcons (3-11, 3-11) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Madison Saty went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for CV. Lilley Triplett went 3 for 3 and Samantha Mowrey knocked in two for Ridgeline.

University 7, Gonzaga Prep 3: Maliyah Mann went 4 for 4 with two RBIs and struck out nine in a complete game and the visiting Titans (13-3, 12-2) beat the Bullpups (6-10, 6-8) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Sydney Wysocki had two RBIs for GP.

Ferris 21, North Central 2: Courtney Miller went 5 for 5 with a double, triple and two RBIs and struck out 12 in a five-inning complete game and the visiting Saxons (10-6, 8-6) beat the Wolfpack (1-13, 1-13) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Emma LaRue went 3 for 3 with four RBIs and Katelin Terry homered for Ferris. Isabella Bay went 2 for 2 with two triples and two runs for NC.

Lake City 7, Lakeland 4: Kylee Palmer doubled and drove in two and the Timberwolves (5-13, 4-9) beat the visiting Hawks (6-10, 3-7) in the first of an Inland Empire doubleheader on Friday. Erin Byre went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Lakeland.

Lakeland 15, Lake City 8: Alexis Hannah went 3 for 5 with a double and five RBIs and the Hawks (7-10, 4-7) split with the Timberwolves (5-14, 4-10). Harley See went 2 for 5 with three RBIs for Lakeland. Hope Bodak doubled, tripled and knocked in a pair for LC.

Timberlake 21, Bonners Ferry 3: Ashley Grantham went 3 for 4 with a home run and five RBIs and the Tigers (16-2, 9-0) beat the Badgers (1-18, 1-8) in the first game of an Intermountain League doubleheader. Logan Walsh went 3 for 5 with three doubles, five runs and five RBIs for Timberlake.

Timberlake 21, Bonners Ferry 0: Tapanga Rojas drove in four and the visiting Tigers (17-2, 10-0) swept the Badgers (1-19, 1-9). Aliyah Dykes went 3 for 3 with two doubles, three runs and two RBIs for Timberlake.