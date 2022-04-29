The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Partly Cloudy Night 41° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Ferris pitcher Castle Keaton strikes out 21 in complete game one-hitter

UPDATED: Fri., April 29, 2022

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Friday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. 

Baseball

Ferris 9, Ridgeline 0: Castle Keaton struck out 21 of 22 batters faced and the Saxons (5-12, 5-12) beat the Falcons (1-17, 1-16) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Keaton allowed one hit and no walks in the complete game shutout. Isaac Bruce went 3 for 3 with two RBIs for Ferris.

Mt. Spokane 8, Mead 1: Sam Davidson went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and the visiting Wildcats (16-4, 15-2) beat the Panthers (15-4, 14-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Sam Martens struck out eight over 4 2/3 innings for Mt. Spokane.

Gonzaga Prep 9, Lewis and Clark 1: Mike Cuneely threw a complete game three-hitter and the visiting Bullpups (14-6, 12-5) beat the Tigers (7-12, 6-11) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Lucio Reynolds had four hits with two doubles for G-Prep.

University 17, Central Valley 6: Dominic Longo went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and four runs and the visiting Titans (16-3, 15-2) beat the Bears (9-11, 9-8) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Hayden Hockett went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and one run for CV. Jalen King went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs for U-Hi. Cam Windhorst homered with three RBIs for CV.

Cheney 6, North Central 4: The visiting Blackhawks (7-12, 7-10) beat the Wolfpack (1-17, 1-16) in a GSL 4A/3A game. 

Medical Lake 6, Freeman 1: Kaleb Cain went 2 for 3 with three runs and the visiting Cardinals (13-5, 7-5) beat the Scotties (3-14, 1-9) in a Northeast A game.

Colville 7, Lakeside 4: Cale Roy had three hits with two doubles and the Crimson Hawks (13-4, 10-1) beat the visiting Eagles (8-9, 4-5) in a Northeast A game. Kris Nussbaum struck out six over six innings for Colville.

Deer Park 19, Riverside 0: Teagan Tobeck went 3 for 5 with four RBIs and two runs scored and the visiting Stags (14-4, 9-2) beat the Rams (2-10, 1-8) in a Northeast A game. Tiger Tobeck went 3 for 3 with four runs scored for DP.

Fastpitch softball

Mt. Spokane 18, Cheney 8: Jessica Waters went 2 for 5 with two home runs and five RBIs and the visiting Wildcats (11-5, 11-3) beat the Blackhawks (8-8, 8-6) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Payton Dressler went 5 for 5 with a home run, four RBIs and two doubles for Mt. Spokane. Mia Ashcroft went 4 for 4 with three RBIs for Cheney.

Mead 13, Lewis and Clark 2: Bailey Wilkins went 4 for 5 with two home runs and a double and the visiting Panthers (11-5, 11-3) beat the Tigers (2-14, 2-12) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Kennedy Sather went 4 for 4 with a home run and a double for Mead.

Central Valley 17, Ridgeline 4: Sophia Morales went 2 for 3 with four RBIs and the visiting the Bears (8-8, 8-6) beat Falcons (3-11, 3-11) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Madison Saty went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for CV. Lilley Triplett went 3 for 3 and Samantha Mowrey knocked in two for Ridgeline.

University 7, Gonzaga Prep 3: Maliyah Mann went 4 for 4 with two RBIs and struck out nine in a complete game and the visiting Titans (13-3, 12-2) beat the Bullpups (6-10, 6-8) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Sydney Wysocki had two RBIs for GP.

Ferris 21, North Central 2: Courtney Miller went 5 for 5 with a double, triple and two RBIs and struck out 12 in a five-inning complete game and the visiting Saxons (10-6, 8-6) beat the Wolfpack (1-13, 1-13) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Emma LaRue went 3 for 3 with four RBIs and Katelin Terry homered for Ferris. Isabella Bay went 2 for 2 with two triples and two runs for NC.

Lake City 7, Lakeland 4: Kylee Palmer doubled and drove in two and the Timberwolves (5-13, 4-9) beat the visiting Hawks (6-10, 3-7) in the first of an Inland Empire doubleheader on Friday. Erin Byre went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Lakeland.

Lakeland 15, Lake City 8: Alexis Hannah went 3 for 5 with a double and five RBIs and the Hawks (7-10, 4-7) split with the Timberwolves (5-14, 4-10). Harley See went 2 for 5 with three RBIs for Lakeland. Hope Bodak doubled, tripled and knocked in a pair for LC.

Timberlake 21, Bonners Ferry 3: Ashley Grantham went 3 for 4 with a home run and five RBIs and the Tigers (16-2, 9-0) beat the Badgers (1-18, 1-8) in the first game of an Intermountain League doubleheader. Logan Walsh went 3 for 5 with three doubles, five runs and five RBIs for Timberlake.

Timberlake 21, Bonners Ferry 0: Tapanga Rojas drove in four and the visiting Tigers (17-2, 10-0) swept the Badgers (1-19, 1-9). Aliyah Dykes went 3 for 3 with two doubles, three runs and two RBIs for Timberlake.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in High school sports

Most read stories