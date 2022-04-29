Spokane-area residents can return unneeded prescription drugs Saturday

Spokane-area residents will once again be able to return their unneeded prescription drugs, with no questions asked, at the National Drug Take-Back Day event on Saturday.

The Drug Enforcement Administration program will be available at NorthTown Mall, 4750 N. Division St.; the Northeast Community Center, 4001 N. Cook St.; and C.O.P.S. Northwest, 2215 W. Wellesley Ave. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The initiative was started 11 years ago in an effort to reduce the amount of prescription medications that could be abused. Since its inception, Washington state collection centers have taken in 9,380 pounds of prescription drugs at take-back events, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Eastern Washington.

This spring, the attorney’s office, the DEA and local law enforcement announced a task force effort to target illicit opioids, specifically fentanyl, reaching the streets. Seizures of the powerful synthetic drug, as well as overdoses, have been skyrocketing in recent years.

The Food and Drug Administration also has a list of resources on their website about where and how to safely dispose of prescription medications. Go to bit.ly/3s27UwK for more information.