The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Partly Cloudy Night 41° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Spokane-area residents can return unneeded prescription drugs Saturday

UPDATED: Fri., April 29, 2022

Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent In Charge Frank A. Tarentino, left, from the Seattle office of the DEA, speaks Tuesday, March 29, 2022, while other seated dignitaries, from left, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward, Spokane police Chief Craig Meidl, Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich and Marsha Malsam of the Spokane Alliance for Fentanyl Education listen at a news conference about the growing problem with the drug Fentanyl held at the Davenport Grand. At far right is a photo of Rayce Rudeen, a Freeman High School graduate who overdosed on synthetic opioids in 2016. His family has started a foundation in his name to do education about fentanyl. (Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent In Charge Frank A. Tarentino, left, from the Seattle office of the DEA, speaks Tuesday, March 29, 2022, while other seated dignitaries, from left, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward, Spokane police Chief Craig Meidl, Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich and Marsha Malsam of the Spokane Alliance for Fentanyl Education listen at a news conference about the growing problem with the drug Fentanyl held at the Davenport Grand. At far right is a photo of Rayce Rudeen, a Freeman High School graduate who overdosed on synthetic opioids in 2016. His family has started a foundation in his name to do education about fentanyl. (Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
By Kip Hill kiph@spokesman.com(509) 459-5429

Spokane-area residents will once again be able to return their unneeded prescription drugs, with no questions asked, at the National Drug Take-Back Day event on Saturday.

The Drug Enforcement Administration program will be available at NorthTown Mall, 4750 N. Division St.; the Northeast Community Center, 4001 N. Cook St.; and C.O.P.S. Northwest, 2215 W. Wellesley Ave. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The initiative was started 11 years ago in an effort to reduce the amount of prescription medications that could be abused. Since its inception, Washington state collection centers have taken in 9,380 pounds of prescription drugs at take-back events, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Eastern Washington.

This spring, the attorney’s office, the DEA and local law enforcement announced a task force effort to target illicit opioids, specifically fentanyl, reaching the streets. Seizures of the powerful synthetic drug, as well as overdoses, have been skyrocketing in recent years.

The Food and Drug Administration also has a list of resources on their website about where and how to safely dispose of prescription medications. Go to bit.ly/3s27UwK for more information.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety