Sweet Frostings CEO recognized

The U.S. Small Business Administration’s Seattle District Office announced this week the winners of its annual awards program as part of National Small Business Week which starts Sunday.

“Small Business Week is a time to recognize the achievements of small business entrepreneurs and the impact they have on our local communities,” SBA Seattle District Director Kerrie Hurd said.

Among other winners, Spokane’s Jessica Atkinson, 24, CEO of Sweet Frostings Blissful Bakeshop, earned “Young Entrepreneur of the Year.”

Sweet Frostings has two locations and a staff of about 35 employees. Atkinson joined her mother and family friend at age 14 and now leads the business.

“I am so excited to announce this year’s winners of our Pacific Northwest regional awards for National Small Business Week,” SBA Pacific Northwest Regional Administrator Mike Fong said. “Each of these businesses navigated through the pandemic and worked with our SBA programs to be more resilient and position themselves to thrive into the future.”

For more information about National Small Business Week, visit www.sba.gov/nsbw.

Kaspien reports quarterly loss

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) on Friday reported a loss of $5.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Spokane, Washington-based company said it had a loss of $2.33 per share.

The specialty retailer posted revenue of $36 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $8 million, or $3.28 per share. Revenue was reported as $143.7 million.

From staff and wire reports