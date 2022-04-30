100 years ago in Spokane: An S-R reporter got a taste of something that was an exciting novelty in 1922 — air travel

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column, click here .

A Spokesman-Review reporter was a passenger in a plane that ascended to the remarkable height of 10,000 feet above the city.

“Joy-riding in the clouds holds an alluring promise to a novice,” wrote the reporter. “… A flying machine is the nearest thing to animate life that man has created. This one throbbed and sung in the air, performing in perfect rhythm and flying steadily. I was able to make legible shorthand notes until the machine was above an altitude of 8,000 feet, when my fingers were too numb to write.”

The pilot was Nick Hamer, a well-known Spokane aviator and wartime pilot. He gave the reporter a bird’s-eye view of his hometown.

“At 5,000 feet, and directly over Fort George Wright, the machine turned and Mount Spokane was to my left again, and all the wonderful snow-capped Coeur d’Alene range was straight ahead, a veritable wall, and in any direction there were mountain peaks.”

The reporter said everyone would soon get a glimpse of these sights. The United States Aircraft Corp. in Spokane had acquired a motion picture camera and was beginning to film.

From the youth beat: A crowd of 300 was treated to a circus and a pet-and-hobby show staged by the junior members of the YMCA.

A trained dog did tricks for the spectators and two young goats “cavorted in the gymnasium.”

Then the boys did “special running, pyramid work and horizontal bar work.” A “Roman ladder pyramid stunt” and “fancy marching” rounded out the program.