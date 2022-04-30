Alberto Rodriguez delivers walk-off single, Spokane Indians edged by Everett 7-6

Alberto Rodriguez hit a walk-off single in the ninth inning and the host Everett AquaSox edged the Spokane Indians 7-6 in the fifth game of a six-game Northwest League series at Funko Field on Saturday.

Spokane reliever Boby Johnson struck out Myles Miller to lead off the ninth but allowed consecutive singles to Noelvi Marte and Spencer Packard to get into hot water.

Justin Lavey flied out to right, but Rodriguez drilled Johnson’s first offering through the hole on the left side to score the winning run.

Everett (7-12) got on the board first on a two-run homer by Lavey in the first inning off Indians starter Joe Rock.

Spokane (10-10) got those runs back – and more – in the second. Yorvis Torrealba reached on a bases-loaded fielder’s choice to bring in a run, then Eddy Diaz (2 for 5) lashed a double to clear the bases to give the Indians a 4-2 lead.

AquaSox slugger Victor Labrada crushed Rock’s offering for a solo homer in the bottom half to make it a one-run game.

In the third, Indians shortstop Julio Carreras doubled home Daniel Montano to make it 5-3. But Everett tied it in the bottom half as runs scored on a groundout and RBI single by Andy Thomas.

Spencer Packard put Everett up by one on an RBI double in the fifth. The Indians tied it up in the sixth on a sacrifice fly by pinch-hitter Grant Lavigne.

Rock went five innings and allowed six runs, five earned, on six hits, with a walk and eight strikeouts.

The series concludes Sunday at 4:05 p.m.