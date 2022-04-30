In the Garden: Local plant sales raise money for education programs, community projects

By Susan Mulvihill For The Spokesman-Review

When: In-person shopping from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 7; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 8

When: In-person shopping is available by appointment-only throughout the weekend. Friday appointments are for Master Gardener Foundation members only between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Appointments are open to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7, and from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 8.

Are you in the market for some great plants for your garden? Two in-person plant sales will take place Friday through May 8, and each will offer a wonderful assortment to meet your needs.

The Garden Fair & Plant Sale, which is organized by the Master Gardeners of Spokane County, will offer in-person shopping by appointment only. Sign up for your time slot by going to mgfsc.org/plant-sale.

There will be thousands of plants available, including vegetable seedlings, native plants, herbs, pollinator plants, ornamental grasses, dahlia plants and tubers, bulbs and houseplants.

On Friday, shopping appointments will be available for Master Gardener Foundation members only. Anyone who becomes a member will receive a 10% discount at the sale, as well as 10% to 15% discounts at participating local gardening and landscaping supply stores throughout this year. For more information, go to mgfsc.org/purchase-membership.

Garden Fair & Plant Sale co-lead Sue Allert is looking forward to this enjoyable event because it benefits the community in so many ways. “Every purchase raises funds to benefit local educational programs, maintain horticultural demonstration beds, support community gardens and keep the master gardener volunteer program strong,” she said.

The Associated Garden Clubs of Spokane will have its annual plant sale next weekend in Manito Park, just east of the Gaiser Conservatory. It will include a broad selection of annuals, perennials, hanging baskets, vegetables and herbs – all of which have been raised by volunteers.

The tomato varieties include Early Girl, Better Boy, Sun Gold, Super Sweet, Lady Bug and Amish Paste. Pepper varieties of Big Jim, Peach Habanero, King of the North bell pepper and California Wonder will also be available.

Additional offerings include petunias, bacopas, geraniums, osteospermum, popular herbs and pollinator-friendly perennials such as gaillardia, anise hyssop, calendula, yarrow, rudbeckia and penstemon.

“We’re so happy to be holding a big outdoor sale again after two years of sales by appointment,” said Jennifer Ogden, plant sale coordinator. “We’re looking forward to seeing everyone again!”

This plant sale is the primary fundraiser for the Associated Garden Clubs of Spokane’s grant program, which provides funding for gardening-related community projects in Spokane County. To date, this consortium of independent garden clubs has granted more than $350,000.

Examples of projects that are eligible for grant consideration include neighborhood or community gardens, signs or markers, plants or planting materials, statuary, building materials and fencing and educational gardening opportunities.

Projects must provide some public benefit, and priority will be given to properties and activities that are owned, organized or in collaboration with a public or nonprofit entity. Completed applications must be received by May 15. To learn more about the plant sale or grant program, go to associatedgardenclubs.org.

Whether you go to one or both of the sales, remember that there will be plenty of knowledgeable and enthusiastic volunteers on hand to help you make the best selections for your garden.

Susan Mulvihill is author of “The Vegetable Garden Pest Handbook.” She can be reached at susan@susansinthegarden.com. Watch this week’s video at youtube.com/susansinthegarden.