Prep roundup: Caleb Gray homers, helps West Valley baseball sweep Clarkston; Joey Miller lifts Clarkston softball over East Valley

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Baseball

West Valley 13, Clarkston 3: Caleb Gray went 3 for 3 with a home run, double, triple and three RBIs and the Eagles (13-3, 10-1) beat the visiting Bantams (5-7, 3-7) in the first game of a GSL 2A doubleheader. JT Wilson went 2 for 2 with four RBIs for WV. Jacob Caldwell went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Clarkston.

West Valley 9, Clarkston 0: Hunter McQuitty pitched a complete game one-hitter and the Eagles (14-3, 11-1) swept the visiting Bantams (5-8, 3-8). Johnny McCall went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and JT Wilson went 1 for 2 with three RBIs for WV.

East Valley 10, Pullman 8: Owen Spendlove went 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs and the visiting Knights (7-9, 6-5) topped the Greyhounds (5-11, 4-6) in the first game of a GSL 2A doubleheader. East Valley tied it in the seventh on a single by Tucker Duke, then scored two more on a fielder’s choice and fielding error. Shane Hawes went 4 for 4 and struck out eight over 3 2/3 relief innings for the win.

Pullman 13, East Valley 3: Cade Hill went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and the Greyhounds (6-11, 5-6) split with the visiting Knights (7-10, 6-6). Joey Hecker went 3 for 4 with two RBIs for Pullman. Owen Spendlove hit a two-run homer for EV.

Lakeside 13, Newport 2: Caleb Kakuda went 4 for 4 with three runs and two RBIs and the Eagles (9-10, 5-6) beat the visiting Grizzlies (4-6, 3-6) in a Northeast A game. Sadahiro Patterson had three hits and struck out four in a five-inning complete-game.

Deer Park 10, Freeman 0: Nick Anderson struck out nine in a five-inning complete game and the Stags (15-4, 10-2) beat the Scotties (3-15, 1-10) in a Northeast A game on Saturday. Teagan Tobeck went 3 for 3 with two triples, two RBIs and two runs for Deer Park.

Northwest Christian 7-5, Colfax 0-2: Ryan Waters went 1 for 3 with an RBI and three runs in the second game and the visiting Crusaders (15-3, 14-2) swept the Bulldogs (8-7, 7-7) in a Northeast 2B doubleheader.

Kettle Falls 10-5, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 7-3: The visiting Bulldogs (10-8, 9-7) swept the Broncos (7-12, 3-12) in a Northeast 2B doubleheader.

Reardan 13-15, Asotin 3-3: Tate Nelson struck out eight over five innings in the second game and visiting Reardan (10-7, 10-6) swept the Panthers (5-9, 5-7) in a Northeast 2B doubleheader. Tyler Clouse went 2 for 4 with three RBIs for Reardan.

Chewelah 16, Davenport 0: Zach Bowman struck out nine over four perfect innings and the Cougars (14-2, 12-1) beat the visiting Gorillas (3-11, 3-9) in the first game of a Northeast 2B doubleheader on Saturday. Clay Jeanneret went 4 for 4 with two RBIs and Dakota Acosta knocked in four for Chewelah.

Chewelah 22, Davenport 0: James Macrae went four shutout innings striking out eight and the Cougars (15-2, 13-1) swept the visiting Gorillas (3-12, 2-10). Miles Krausz went 5 for 5 with a double and five RBIs for Chewelah.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 2-5, Wilbur Creston-Keller 1-6: Cooper Correia struck out 13 in a complete game one-hitter in the first game and the Warriors (14-3, 14-2) and Wildcats (15-3, 13-3) split a Northeast 1B doubleheader.

Fastpitch softball

Clarkston 24, East Valley 9: Joey Miller went 4 for 5 with a double and six RBIs and the visiting Bantams (7-5, 5-4) beat the Knights (4-8, 4-6) in the first game of a GSL 2A doubleheader. Leah Copeland and Ryan Combs knocked in four runs apiece for Clarkston. Lily Carr had three hits and scored twice for EV.

Clarkston 13, East Valley 9: Murray Broemeling went 3 for 5 with a home run and three RBIs and the visiting Bantams (8-5, 6-4) swept the Knights (4-9, 4-7). Leah Copeland went 4 for 5 with two doubles, a triple and three runs for Clarkston. Mckenzie Ervin went 2 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs for EV.

Pullman 17-37 Rogers 6-2: The visiting Greyhounds (7-10, 7-5) swept the Pirates (0-15, 0-12) in a GSL 2A doubleheader.

Colville 18-11, Medical Lake 8-1: The Crimson Hawks (9-6, 4-5) swept the visiting Cardinals (4-11, 1-9) in a Northeast A doubleheader.

Kettle Falls 17-17, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 7-5: The visiting Bulldogs (5-11, 4-10) swept the Broncos (4-14, 2-14) in a Northeast 2B doubleheader.

Chewelah 16-16, Davenport 2-1: The Cougars (8-8, 7-7) swept the visiting Gorillas (2-10, 2-10) in a Northeast 2B doubleheader.

Colfax 9-17, Northwest Christian 7-7: The Bulldogs (17-1, 14-0) swept the visiting Crusaders (10-6, 10-6) in a Northeast 2B doubleheader.

Asotin 13-10, Reardan 4-0: The Panthers (12-5, 7-5) swept visiting Reardan (3-14, 3-13) in a Northeast 2B doubleheader.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 17-22, Wilbur-Creston-Keller 7-21: Beth Okamoto went 3 for 5 with three RBIs, four runs and a double in the second game and the Warriors (16-2, 16-0) swept the visiting Wildcats (8-6, 8-6) in a Northeast 1B doubleheader. Sydney Robinson went 3 for 4 with three home runs and six RBIs for WCK.

Moscow 21-18, Sandpoint 4-2: The Bears (8-10, 4-8) swept the visiting Bulldogs (1-15, 0-10) in an Inland Empire doubleheader.

Kellogg 17, Priest River 2: Olivia Sawyer tripled and drove in four and the Wildcats (5-13, 5-4) beat the Spartans (3-13, 3-6) in the first game of an Intermountain League doubleheader. Zoie Bernier doubled and knocked in three while Macy Jerome struck out five over five innings for Kellogg.

Priest River 15, Kellogg 13: Lilly Freitas went 4 for 4 with four RBIs and the Spartans (4-13, 4-6) split with the visiting Wildcats (5-14, 5-5). Brodie Hansen went 4 for 4 with a double, triple and three runs for PR. Brielle Hei went 3 for 4 with two triples and four RBIs for Kellogg.

Boys soccer

Medical Lake 4, Colville 3 (SO): Kaden Rudy tied the game in the 80th minute and the visiting Cardinals (6-8, 6-5) beat the Crimson Hawks (2-12, 2-10) in a shootout in a Northeast A game. Kaveh Faramand scored a hat trick for Colville.

Northwest Christian 4, Newport 0: Gabriel Roth scored two goals and the visiting Crusaders (10-3, 8-3) beat the Grizzlies (0-12, 0-12) in a Northeast A game.

Track and Field

Strandberg Invitational at Central Valley HS: Boys- 1, Central Valley 123, 2, Lewiston 75. 3, Coeur D’Alene 72. 4, Freeman 62. 5, Cheney 47. 6, East Valley 38. 6, Mt Spokane 38. 8, Rogers 38. 9, Sandpoint 36. 10, North Central 35. Girls- 1, Central Valley 178. 2, Lewiston 74. 3, Coeur D’Alene 61. 4, North Central 48. 5, Ridgeline 39. 6, Pullman 38. 7, East Valley 38. 8, Post Falls 36. 8, Cheney 36. 10, Chiawana 34.

Undeberg Invitational at Lind-Ritzville HS: Boys- 1, Chewelah 81.25. 2, Davenport 70. 3, Kittitas 46.25. 4, St. John-Endicott-Lacrosse 44. 5, Pomeroy 43. 6, Liberty 39. 7, Tonasket 38. 8, Colfax 36. 9, Wellpinit 35. 10, Garfield-Palouse 30. 10, Mary Walker 30. Girls- 1, Okanogan 157. 2, Odessa 61.5. 3, Tonasket 59. 4., Garfield-Palouse 44. 5, Oakesdale 36. 6, Kettle Falls 34. 7, Liberty 31. 8, Colfax 30. 9, Columbia (Burbank) 29.5. 10, Davenport 25.7.

Tennis

75th Annual Inland Empire Tournament: 1, West Valley, Yakima. 2, Richland. 3, Pullman. 4, Mead.

Girls No. 1 singles- Rhoda Wang (1) (Pullman) def. Lotte Steinbach (3) (Selah) 4-1, 4-0. Girls No. 1 doubles- Lauren Kert/Faith Kert (3) (Cashmere) def. Kailee Alteneder/Rebecca Coe (1) (University) 4-0, 4-1.

Boys No. 1 singles- Henry Preacher (West Valley, Yakima) def. Jeremy LaSalle (3) (Ferris) 4-1, 4-1. Boys No. 1 doubles- Isaac Morrison/Matt Morrison (1) (Richland) def. Ambrose Wang/Connor Lee (2) (Pullman) 4-2, 4-2.

Mixed No. 1 doubles- Ivy Tweedy/Nolan Preacher (West Valley, Yakima) def. Cody Davey/Cassia Vinci 4-1, 1-4, 1-0 (5).