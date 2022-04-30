Spokane Club to sell Spokane Valley property to local developer Jordan Tampien for $4.4 million

The Spokane Club is selling its Spokane Valley facility and the corresponding land to a local real estate developer for $4.4 million

The Spokane Club’s board of trustees unanimously approved the sale Friday to 4 Degrees Real Estate owner Jordan Tampien, Spokane Club board chair Ross Blevins wrote in a message to members.

Tampien said he plans to continue operating the tennis club and build 106 residential units on a vacant portion of the 9-acre site at 5900 E. Fourth Ave.

The decision to purchase the tennis club and surrounding property was driven by a desire to provide wellness and housing to the community, Tampien said.

“It is another opportunity to enhance this amazing city,” he said. “We feel blessed with this opportunity.”

Tampien and his brother, Joel, own the Wellness Center at North Park, which offers pickleball, tennis, swimming, yoga and group fitness classes at 8121 N. Division St.

A name for the Spokane Valley facility has not yet been decided, although it will likely be called the Wellness Center at Central Park, Tampien said.

Construction on the apartment complex – which is estimated to cost about $20 million – is slated to begin in the fall, Tampien said.

The transaction is expected to close by June 30, with Tampien slated to take over operation of the Spokane Valley tennis club July 1.

Blevins was not immediately available for comment.

The sale of the Spokane Valley property allows the Spokane Club to continue its legacy and eliminate all of its debt, including a $3.3 million loan payment due in 2025 for its two properties.

By eliminating the loan, Spokane Club “will be in a much stronger financial position to begin making reinvestments into the downtown facilities,” Blevins wrote in the message to members.

The board of trustees initially listed a portion of the 9-acre Spokane Valley site for $1 million.

While it received some interest in the property, it didn’t translate into any offers. The board then received an offer from Tampien, who expressed interest in the tennis club and the site.

The board’s decision to sell the property to Tampien was based on a presentation he made detailing plans for the site.

Tampien “demonstrated financial ability, provided details on the planned residential development, and provided the Board of Trustees an opportunity to ask additional questions about their intent to continue the site’s tennis club operations,” Blevins wrote.

Tampien said he will communicate with existing Spokane Club members to gain feedback on the type of amenities they would like to see in the Spokane Valley facility.

The facility offers group fitness classes, a new high intensity interval training studio, five courts for racquetball, handball and squash, six indoor tennis courts and four outdoor tennis courts, according to the Spokane Club’s website.

The building will undergo exterior improvements, followed by updates to the tennis facility and addition of more amenities, Tampien said.

Current Spokane Club members would be required to apply for a new membership to continue using the facility.

However, Tampien said he is planning to offer a transfer special and pricing that’s comparable – or lower – than the Spokane Club.

“So people might find some savings,” he said.