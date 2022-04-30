Spokane Shadow set out to top Evergreen Premier League, face Yakima United in opener

Tanner Williams dribbles the ball during the Spokane Shadow’s last home game in 2019. (Gerald Barnhardt/For The Spokesman-Review)

By Justin Reed The Spokesman-Review

With just over two weeks of practice under its belt, the Spokane Shadow men’s first team takes to the Spokane Polo Fields against Yakima United at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Shadow play in the 10-team Evergreen Premier League with five teams in the I-90 conference and five in the I-5.

Head coach Jay Vela said getting back on the field is a benefit to the soccer community, local college athletes and older players who have been missing out on competition for the past two years.

One of those athletes is 28-year-old Tanner Williams, who played professionally overseas before returning to Spokane and reuniting with the Shadow.

“It’s been great to see some old faces and a lot of new ones,” Williams said. “You know, the thing that’s really nice about Spokane is the plethora of footballers in the area with Gonzaga, Whitworth and the community college here.”

Williams is an attacker, comfortable playing on the wings or centrally, which is good news considering Vela believes Spokane’s strength lies in its attack.

With the truncated practice schedule, the Shadow will trust in their experienced and talented leadership like Williams to run the show.

Jesse Retan – a Shadow youth coach – and Nick Hamer – Cheney boys head coach – are the others.

Vela said that Retan typically plays the most minutes for the Shadow, and Hamer is a top playmaker.

“Those three guys are big time, that I’m able to lean on to keep the environment at a level that is needed,” Vela said.

“I’m excited to play alongside Nick Hamer, Jesse Retan; we’ve had a lot of success in the area throughout the years, so it’s good to see them back out on the pitch,” Williams said.

Williams made it clear that the lack of training won’t be an issue for the Shadow to perform right away. A lot of that comes down to the players and the staff having loads of experience.

“I mean, the coaching staff is really qualified,” Williams said. “So, trainings have been professional and high intensity. I’d say Spokane has a unique way of building camaraderie, so there’s already just a good sense of team chemistry and in a nice, healthy environment.”

Vela is in his first season as head coach. It was announced in the fall that he would also be the boys director of coaching.

The EPLWA has talent galore, so Vela said he is eager to see the Shadow go nose to nose with the rest of the league.

Vela has a long history of coaching.

“I’ve never coached at this level, so it’s going to be a swim-with-the-sharks kind of a deal,” he said. “But I’m really excited to take it on and learn each game, each training session.”

Williams appreciates the new staff and doesn’t think Vela’s lack of experience is an issue, considering his resume and coaching style.

“I just think the professionalism is something that stands out for me,” he said.

“Trainings are pretty straightforward, and a lot of play, so there’s not there’s not much time to be standing around or anything like that.”

Fans can expect the Shadow to possess the ball as they dictate the game pace. It has been the Shadow brand of play for a few years, even with a new head coach on the touchline.

As the season rolls along, Vela and the rest of the Shadow want to put on a show for the Spokane community. The men’s team is the highest level of soccer available in the Spokane area.

“We’re all doing our best to work together to unite our community a little better in a soccer world,” Vela said.

The regular season ends July 10 with the Shadow traveling to play Oly-Pen Force. Playoffs begin July 16 and 17.

The top two seeds from each conference make the playoffs.