This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Sat., April 30, 2022
Bestsellers
From Publishers Weekly
Fiction
1. “Dream Town,” David Baldacci (Grand Central)
2. “Beautiful,” Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
3. “Run, Rose, Run: A Novel,” Dolly Parton and James Patterson (Little, Brown)
4. “The Investigator,” John Sandford (Putnam)
5. “Kingdom of Bones: A Thriller,” James Rollins (Morrow)
6. “Sea of Tranquility,” Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf)
7. “What Happened to the Bennetts,” Lisa Scottoline (Putnam)
8. “The Paris Apartment: A Novel,” Lucy Foley (Morrow)
9. “The Recovery Agent: A Novel,” Janet Evanovich (Atria)
10. “The Last Thing He Told Me: A Novel,” Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)
Nonfiction
1. “Own Your Past, Change Your Future: A Not-So-Complicated Approach to Relationships, Mental Health and Wellness,” Dave Ramsey and John Delony (Ramsey Press)
2. “The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak: Lessons on Faith From Nine Biblical Families,” Shannon Bream (Broadside)
3. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience,” Brene Brown (Random House)
4. “Half-Baked Harvest Every Day: Recipes for Balanced, Flexible, Feel-Good Meals: A Cookbook,” Tieghan Gerard (Clarkson Potter)
5. “Trump 45: America’s Greatest President,” L.D. Hicks (Post Hill)
6. “The Art of the Batman,” James Field (Abrams)
7. “Welcome to the Universe in 3D: A Visual Tour,” Neil deGrasse Tyson et al (Princeton University)
8. “Freezing Order: A True Story of Money Laundering, Murder and Surviving Vladimir Putin’s Wrath,” Bill Browder (Simon & Schuster)
9. “The 21st Century: Photographs From the Image Collection” (National Geographic)
10. “Things That Matter: Overcoming Distraction to Pursue a More Meaningful Life,” Joshua Becker (WaterBrook)
