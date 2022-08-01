Jamal Adams returns to Seahawks practice wearing cast over his broken finger

By Adam Jude Seattle Times

RENTON – His left hand wrapped in a hard cast, Jamal Adams was back on the practice field Monday, working alongside fellow safety Quandre Diggs with the Seahawks’ first-team defense for much of the afternoon.

And it was as if Adams never wanted to leave.

Adams was the last player to walk off the field after spending about a half-hour signing autographs for fans. One fan in a Seahawks jersey asked how his hand was feeling.

“It’s better,” Adams said. “I’m alive, man.”

Even using only his right hand, Adams had a spirited practice Monday. Dropping into coverage during individual warmups, he tipped a ball to himself and caught it one-handed.

During the first pass of the first 11-on-11 team period, Adams got a right finger (or two) on a Geno Smith throw intended for DK Metcalf to break up the play, then turned playfully toward the offensive sideline to celebrate.

“That’s Jamal, you know,” Smith said afterward. “Jamal Adams is one of the better safeties in the league, and [he’s] going to make us that much better. We’re just happy to have him back and healthy.”

Adams broke the middle finger on his left hand when it got twisted in a teammate’s helmet on one of the final plays of the Seahawks’ first training-camp practices Wednesday.

It was the same finger – along with his left ring finger – that he had surgically repaired this spring. Adams flew back home to Dallas to have his surgeon evaluate the new injury, Adams plans to wear the hard cast for the next several weeks.

Another fan asked Adams if he needs surgery on his finger.

“No, no, I ain’t doing that,” he said. “Not yet.”

If he does elect to have surgery, Adams will wait until after the season to have that done, a source told the Seattle Times last week.

The plan is for Adams to wear a specially designed cast over the finger during the regular season.