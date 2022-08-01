Washington State catcher Jake Meyer signs with Colorado Rockies

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

Jake Meyer, a three-year starter at catcher for Washington State’s baseball team, signed a free-agent contract with the Colorado Rockies organization on Monday.

Meyer announced the news over Twitter.

“To (WSU coach Brian Green), thank you for providing me with a place to shine and grow,” Meyer wrote. “I am honored you brought me in to be a part of the turnaround of the program. I am forever grateful for everything we achieved in Pullman.”

A native of Scottsdale, Arizona, Meyer began his collegiate career in 2018 at the University of Arizona before taking the junior-college route back to the Pac-12 and landing at WSU.

He captured the Cougs’ starting job behind the plate as a redshirt sophomore in 2020 after transferring to the Pullman school out of Central Arizona College, which won the juco national championship when Meyer was a freshman in 2019.

Meyer started 87 of 101 games played in a WSU uniform. He hit .266 as a Coug with 20 doubles, six home runs, 44 RBI and 49 runs scored. Meyer was named an honorable mention All-Pac-12 player in 2021.

He had a year of college eligibility remaining after the 2022 campaign, but participated in WSU’s senior day festivities in May and entered the NCAA transfer portal a month later.