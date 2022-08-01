Washington State catcher Jake Meyer signs with Colorado Rockies
Aug. 1, 2022 Updated Mon., Aug. 1, 2022 at 7:37 p.m.
Jake Meyer, a three-year starter at catcher for Washington State’s baseball team, signed a free-agent contract with the Colorado Rockies organization on Monday.
Meyer announced the news over Twitter.
“To (WSU coach Brian Green), thank you for providing me with a place to shine and grow,” Meyer wrote. “I am honored you brought me in to be a part of the turnaround of the program. I am forever grateful for everything we achieved in Pullman.”
A native of Scottsdale, Arizona, Meyer began his collegiate career in 2018 at the University of Arizona before taking the junior-college route back to the Pac-12 and landing at WSU.
He captured the Cougs’ starting job behind the plate as a redshirt sophomore in 2020 after transferring to the Pullman school out of Central Arizona College, which won the juco national championship when Meyer was a freshman in 2019.
Meyer started 87 of 101 games played in a WSU uniform. He hit .266 as a Coug with 20 doubles, six home runs, 44 RBI and 49 runs scored. Meyer was named an honorable mention All-Pac-12 player in 2021.
He had a year of college eligibility remaining after the 2022 campaign, but participated in WSU’s senior day festivities in May and entered the NCAA transfer portal a month later.
