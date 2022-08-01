WSP: Semitruck driver hospitalized after early morning collision with drunk driver

Boxes of cooked frozen farm-raised shrimp, Angus beef patties and hot Italian Beyond Sausage plant-based links are unloaded from a crashed semitruck Monday near Geiger Boulevard and Spotted Road. The truck was involved in a crash with a vehicle suspected to have been driven by a drunken driver. (Dan Pelle/The Spokesman-Review)

A semitruck driver was hospitalized after a driver accused of driving under the influence drifted into the semi’s lane of Interstate 90 early Monday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The semi landed on Geiger Boulevard near Spotted Road, which was closed for hours Monday .

Just before 2:40 a.m. Frank A. Mass, 46, of Miami, Florida, was driving a semitruck west on I-90, when a Dodge Dart, also traveling west, drifted into the semitruck’s lane, Riddell said.

The semitruck went off the road to the right while the car ended up in the center median. After going off the road, the semitruck rolled onto the driver’s side on Geiger Boulevard, Riddell said.

Mass was unconscious and had to be intubated, Riddell said. He was taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, he said.

The driver of the Dodge Dart, Christian A. Cook, 26, of Spokane, was uninjured but showed signs of impairment. Cook was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. Riddell said WSP plans to refer charges of vehicular assault as well.

The truck was loaded with seafood, meat and other perishable items, which were later loaded into another truck Monday afternoon.