Brooklyn McDonald’s worker shot in face by customer’s son in spat over order

By Thomas Tracy New York Daily News

NEW YORK — A worker at a Brooklyn McDonald’s was shot in the face by a customer’s son during a wild spat over a food order, police said Tuesday.

The 23-year-old employee was taking orders at the McDonald’s on Fulton St. near Throop Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant when a woman complained about her order about 7 p.m. Monday, cops said.

An argument between the worker, the woman and her 20-year-old son quickly erupted and spilled outside and across the street, when the son suddenly pulled a gun and opened fire.

The McDonald’s employee was shot in side of the neck just above the jawline, a police source said. Medics rushed him to Brookdale University Hospital, where he was in critical condition Tuesday morning.

Responding officers took the 20-year-old suspected shooter into custody without incident. Charges against him were pending.

The shooting was not the first bloodshed linked to McDonald’s in the city this year, cops said.

On March 28, parolee Rasheed Osundairo, 31, allegedly knocked fellow customer Melvin Dizon out cold while the victim was ordering breakfast at the McDonald’s on Seventh Ave. near Madison Square Garden as other stunned customers stood by, unwilling to get involved.

Earlier that month, an outraged customer stabbed a worker armed with a stick multiple times during a crazed morning clash inside an East Harlem McDonald’s just paces from a Burger King where a teenage cashier was gunned down during a Jan. 9 holdup, cops said.