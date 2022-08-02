Democrat leading Herrera Beutler in 3rd Congressional District race

A Democrat was leading in the race for the 3rd Congressional District as of late Tuesday night while incumbent Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, trailed .

Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, an auto shop owner from Skamania County, received 32% of the vote while Herrera Beutler recieved 24%.

Herrera Beutler, who has served in Congress since 2010, faced criticism from her own party after voting to impeach former President Donald Trump last year, but no Republican running against her likely received enough votes to make it through to November.

Republican Joe Kent, a former Green Beret who had received Trump’s endorsement, received 20% of the vote, and Republican Heidi St. John, a Christian author, received just over 15%.

The Herrera Beutler race, along with Washington’s 4th Congressional District race, were two of a number of races across the country that could reveal how much influence Trump still has within the Republican Party.

During Trump’s second impeachment trial early last year, Herrera Beutler released a statement about a conversation she had with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy about Trump’s knowledge of the attacks. She called on more Republicans to speak up about what they knew about Trump’s involvement in the insurrection.