History for Chron

A Whitworth College senior from Coeur d’Alene died after a weeklong stay in St. Luke’s Hospital in Spokane.

Gene Dowers, 22, died from polio. The viral disease had claimed the life of a 6-year-old a month earlier.

Dowers was survived by his wife of six weeks, Doris, and his parents.

Spokane safecrackers struck again, with burglars snatching $140 from a strongbox at Dickerson Machinery Co.

Spokane police detectives Eugene Kenworth and V.M. Morgan said it appeared the safecracker failed in a first attempt to open the strongbox.

However, the burglar succeeded in breaking the door latch and punching the lock after dragging the safe to the machine shop.

Police also reported that thieves, in another case, stole about $2,000 in cash and traveler’s checks in two motel burglaries the day before.

A crash in Utah claimed the lives of four adults and four children and critically injured another person.

The collision occurred near Midvale when a truck carrying wet sand T-boned a sedan carrying the nine people.

The fatal collision was called the worst in Utah history.

