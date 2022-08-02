Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers will face Natasha Hill in November election for Congress

A 39-year-old Spokane attorney with the backing of prominent local Democrats will face Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers for her seat in Congress in November.

McMorris Rodgers, who at age 53 is seeking her 10th term in Congress, finished first in balloting with a little more than 50% of the vote counted in Eastern Washington on Tuesday. Democratic voters in the district put Natasha Hill second, with 31% of the vote counted Tuesday. Fellow Democratic candidate Ann Marie Danimus, 51, won 11% of the Tuesday vote.

The ballot also included Sean Clynch, 60, a former United Nations field officer and local substitute teacher, who was running as a Republican. Clynch won 7% of the primary vote counted Tuesday.

Both Hill and Danimus had largely saved their attacks for McMorris Rodgers in the contest, focusing on her long tenure in office, support for policies limiting abortion and contraception as well as her ties to former President Donald Trump. They had posted similar fundraising totals in the weeks leading up to the primary, and had split endorsements from local Democratic groups. Hill has the backing of Washington Commerce Director Lisa Brown, the former state senator who ran unsuccessfully against McMorris Rodgers in 2018. She’s also earned the endorsements of state Sen. Andy Billig and state Reps. Marcus Riccelli and Timm Ormsby.

McMorris Rodgers holds the same commanding fundraising lead she’s held against Democratic challengers in the past. Her advertisements had focused on inflationary woes, specifically at the gas pump, and laying the blame at the feet of President Joe Biden. She’s earned at least half of the August primary vote in every election except her 2018 contest against Brown, and in her first election in 2004.

In Spokane County, McMorris Rodgers earned 47% of the vote counted Tuesday, compared to Hill’s 33%. Danimus won 12% of the primary vote in Spokane County.