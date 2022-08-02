Snickers candy bar now available as a seasoning
Aug. 2, 2022 Updated Tue., Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:34 a.m.
That’s nuts!
Snickers bar fans will be able to enjoy the taste of their favorite snack on almost anything, as the candy bar has been transformed into a seasoning.
B&G Foods announced Monday that the Snickers flavor profile of chocolate, caramel and peanut is available nationwide to consumers in its new Snickers Shakers Seasoning Blend.
The condiment can be sprinkled on foods and drinks — anytime you feel like eating a Snickers bar.
At 15 calories per serving, ingredients include sugar, brown sugar, cocoa, peanuts, nonfat dry milk, palm oil, paprika, malt syrup, molasses, honey and corn syrup.
The Parsippany, N.J.-based foods holding company previously partnered with candy giant Mars, Incorporated for the Twix Shakers Seasoning Blend.
The Snickers Shakers Seasoning Blend is being sold for $4.98 for a 6.5 oz. canister and $5.48 for 9.5 oz.
