Spokane man sustains severe burns, arrives at hospital while still on fire

The Spokane Police Department is investigating the circumstances that led to a man arriving at a local hospital with severe burns while still on fire.

The police department responded Monday to a report that a man had been dropped off at an emergency room at a Spokane hospital while still on fire, and that his clothes were covered in a flammable substance, according to a news release from the department. The incident that led to the man being on fire occurred in a neighborhood in northeast Spokane near the Esmeralda Golf Course.

The man sustained serious burns on 30% of his body and was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for further care. Police department spokeswoman Julie Humphreys said Tuesday afternoon that the man was alive as of Monday and that she could not disclose more information regarding his condition.

Detectives with the Major Crimes Unit are investigating the incident. Humphreys could not say whether foul play is involved, the incident was the result of an accident or the injuries were self-inflicted.

Detectives have spoken with a number of people familiar with the man and the incident, but are requesting that anyone with any information relevant to the incident contact Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.