Sports >  NFL

Broncos sign former Washington State running back Max Borghi

Aug. 3, 2022 Updated Wed., Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:45 p.m.

Washington State Cougars running back Max Borghi (21) smiles on the sidelines as WSU defeats the Washington Huskies during the second half of a college football game on Friday, Nov 26, 2021, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash. WSU won the game 40-13 (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)
From staff reports

Former Washington State standout running back Max Borghi will get a chance to play professionally for the NFL franchise in his home state.

Borghi, an Arvada, Colorado, native, was signed by the Denver Broncos, the team announced on Wednesday.

Borghi went undrafted but participated in the Broncos’ rookie minicamp in June as a tryout player.

Borghi rushed for 880 yards and 12 touchdowns his senior year with the Cougars.

