Broncos sign former Washington State running back Max Borghi

Former Washington State standout running back Max Borghi will get a chance to play professionally for the NFL franchise in his home state.

Borghi, an Arvada, Colorado, native, was signed by the Denver Broncos, the team announced on Wednesday.

Borghi went undrafted but participated in the Broncos’ rookie minicamp in June as a tryout player.

Borghi rushed for 880 yards and 12 touchdowns his senior year with the Cougars.