Broncos sign former Washington State running back Max Borghi
Aug. 3, 2022 Updated Wed., Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:45 p.m.
Former Washington State standout running back Max Borghi will get a chance to play professionally for the NFL franchise in his home state.
Borghi, an Arvada, Colorado, native, was signed by the Denver Broncos, the team announced on Wednesday.
Borghi went undrafted but participated in the Broncos’ rookie minicamp in June as a tryout player.
Borghi rushed for 880 yards and 12 touchdowns his senior year with the Cougars.
