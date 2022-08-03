Central Valley School District fills 3 assistant principal positions

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

As summer passes by, the Central Valley School District is replacing departing assistant principals so schools will be ready to go when classes resume.

The district considered all applicants as a group and the top five finalists were interviewed for the three positions. The review committee included representatives from each of the three schools and administration officials.

The school board recently voted unanimously to fill the vacancies, appointing Christine Andrews to be an assistant principal at Greenacres Middle School, Jen Hurst at Selkirk Middle School and Mikaila Shaw at North Pines Middle School.

Andrews worked as a teacher in Spokane for nine years before leaving the area with her husband, who is in the military. She was an instructional specialist, assistant principal and principal in Texas the last five years.

“I’m more excited than I can even express to be returning home and serving the community,” Andrews said to the board.

Hurst has worked in Central Valley since 1999. She has been a teacher at several schools, served on district committees and been a summer school principal. Most recently she was the dean of students at North Pines. Hurst said she was excited to be at Selkirk and reunite with some former students.

“Kids I taught a few years ago will be middle-schoolers now and we’ll get to do this together,” she said.

Shaw has been a teacher, instructional coach and administrative intern at North Pines since 2016. She has served on several district committees, including Learning Recovery and Math Adoption.