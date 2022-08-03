Spokane officers shoot and kill man after gunfire exchange and 5-hour standoff

An investigator uses a can of spray paint to mark the street at the scene where police exchanged gunfire with robbery suspect, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 near the corner of 2nd Avenue and Hatch Street in Spokane. (Dan Pelle/The Spokesman-Review)

A standoff between a man in a van and Spokane law enforcement ended with a shooting that left the suspect dead .

The incident began when Spokane police officers spotted a van with three occupants just before 1 a.m. at Spokane Street and Second Avenue that they believed was involved with a robbery in Spokane Valley, Spokane police said in a press release on Wednesday morning.

Two of the van’s three occupants left the vehicle when police began to follow them. Both were detained, Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl said. The third occupant sped away in the van and crashed into 601 E. Third Ave., an office space rented by medical equipment distributor A1A, Inc.

Meidl stressed that information he was providing was based on information gathered before a complete investigation.

The suspect fired at officers and the first two police officers who responded to the scene returned fire, Meidl said. In that first exchange, Meidl said one officer had a minor injury, but he declined treatment, and it was unclear if the injury was from a gunshot. Meidl said the suspect likely was not shot in the exchange.

The man barricaded in his vehicle during a standoff that lasted about five hours as police attempted to negotiate with him, Meidl said.

Sheriff’s deputies and fire department units were also on scene, as well as SWAT, explosive disposal, air support and hostage negotiators, police said.

“There was a lot of effort to get him to comply,” Meidl said.

The man fired his gun again, Meidl said, this time at about 5 a.m. An investigation will work to determine if the suspect was targeting police or something else.

Police fired pepper spray and tear gas cannisters as well as flash-bang devices into his van, which the suspect tossed out.

At about 5:45 a.m., one of the cannisters he tossed from the van started a fire nearby in brush, Meidl said. The fire damaged the suspect’s vehicle, police said.

Just before 6 a.m., the suspect exited the vehicle while still armed, according to officers, the Spokane police statement said. The suspect refused commands by officers to show his hands, police said.

“The officers on scene told me that it appeared he was looking for the officers and trying to get target acquisition on the officers,” Meidl said.

Two Spokane police officers and one Spokane County Sheriff’s deputy opened fire. The suspect died at the scene, Meidl said.

Investigation into the police shooting will be completed by the Washington State Patrol.

Meidl said that there likely will be body camera footage of the shootings.

This is a developing story.