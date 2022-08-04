77 years ago atomic bomb fueled by Hanford dropped on Japan. Remembering it in Richland

Tri-City Herald

By Tri-City Herald

RICHLAND, Wash. – The atomic bombing of Nagasaki, Japan, will be commemorated in Richland with two events, both at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

The bomb dropped on Nagasaki 77 years ago, helping end World War II, was fueled with plutonium produced at the Hanford nuclear reservation site just north of Richland.

The Manhattan Project National Historical Park will join with the Pearl Harbor National Memorial for “Lights for Peace” at the fingernail stage off Lee Boulevard in Howard Amon Park.

The national park includes B Reactor at Hanford, which produced plutonium for the nation’s nuclear weapons program starting in World War II.

The Mid-Columbia Mastersingers will perform, and visitors can walk a path lit with luminarias for a quiet, contemplative experience based on their personal reasons for participating.

World Citizens for Peace will hold its 40th annual Atomic Cities Peace Memorial ceremony nearby in the Activity Room of the Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Drive, in Howard Amon Park.

The program will include song, comments and prayer focused on remembering the past with hope for the future.

The model of the “Bell of Peace” given to the people of Richland by the mayor of Nagasaki in 1985 will be rung in memory of Americans who died at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, and the Japanese who died in Nagasaki.

The Bell of Peace was recovered from the ruins near ground zero in Nagasaki and rung each day to console survivors of the atomic bombing.