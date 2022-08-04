Amos Lee will showcase tracks from Dreamland

“Dreamland,” the latest album by singer-songwriter Amos Lee, offers a sonic escape from a world worn down by the pandemic, inflation and divisiveness. The soulful amalgam of acoustic ballads, poignant R&B and earnest country tunes is an impressive leap forward for Lee.

The veteran singer-songwriter’s eighth album is moody but the project is laced with optimism. “Worry No More” and “See the Light” are songs that are hopeful and catchy. Lee, 45, who will perform Wednesday at the Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox, doesn’t just vent. Lee emotes and it’s cathartic for the songsmith and the listener.

Lee’s latest collection of songs are confessional and at times dark. “Seeing Ghosts” is heavy but lovely. Lee has never been so vulnerable. The former schoolteacher, who has opened for Norah Jones, Paul Simon and John Prine, is an engaging live performer.