‘Approximately 10 homes’ destroyed in Lind; sheriff’s office says full town should evacuate immediately

Emergency responders are evacuating Lind as a wildfire entered the town early Thursday afternoon.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office reported that “approximately” 10 homes already have been destroyed in the blaze. The sheriff’s office advised those who evacuate to go to the Ritzville Grade School.

Lind Clerk Barbara Pence said the town is advising residents to leave if they feel unsafe. Pence said the fire has partly circled around the town and the wind is blowing the fire to the east.

From her home between Lind’s Elementary and Middle schools, Heather Reed could see flames on the outskirts of town.

Reed, who owns the Wheat Lind Coffee House, said her shop downtown has been safe from the flames so far.

As of 2 p.m., Reed could see firefighters working to keep flames away from the gas station. So far, the fire was staying away from bridges on the south side of town.

Presnell Road and Nielson Road three miles south of Lind were blocked due to the fire.

Highway 395 is closed in both directions from Paha-Packard to Cunningham Road.