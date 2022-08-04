Conklin still holds narrow lead over Haskell in Spokane County prosecutor race

Results in the primary election for the Spokane County prosecutor race didn’t budge by a single percentage point Wednesday, even after the county auditor’s office counted an additional 10,000 votes.

If current trends hold, Republican incumbent Larry Haskell will be facing off against pastor Deb Conklin, who’s running without a party affiliation.

Conklin, who worked as a Clallam County deputy prosecutor in the 1980s, leads the field with 28% of the vote.

Haskell still stands in second place at 27%.

Republican Stefanie Collins, a deputy prosecutor in Haskell’s office, sits at 24% of the vote.

Republican Stephanie Olsen is in fourth place with 20%.