Scott Baio’s one-man show coming to the Coeur d’Alene Resort
Aug. 4, 2022 Updated Thu., Aug. 4, 2022 at 9:13 p.m.
Actor Scott Baio’s “How Did I Get Here?” live tour is coming to the Coeur d’Alene Resort on Oct. 7.
Covering more than 50 years of memories, the humorous retrospective covers anecdotes from Baio’s time on shows like “Happy Days,” “Charles in Charge,” “Joanie Loves Chachi,” “Diagnosis Murder,” “Arrested Development” and “Bugsy Malone,” among others.
“My fans have given me a wonderful life, filled with memories,” Baio said in a news release. “Connecting with them live is my way of saying thanks.”
Ellen Travolta, Baio’s mother on “Happy Days,” “Joanie Loves Chachi” and “Charles in Charge,” will join him on stage.
For tickets and information, visit cdaresort.com or call the concierge at (855) 990-0246.
