Some primary races still too close to call as of Thursday

A number of races from Tuesday’s primary election remained too close to call on Thursday.

The candidate who will move on in November to face Secretary of State Steve Hobbs was still unclear after a new round of results came in Thursday night. Hobbs was still leading with 40.5%.

Nonpartisan candidate and Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson was in second place with just over 13% of the vote.

Just behind her was state Sen. Keith Wagoner with 12.05% of the vote, and Republican Bob Hagglund, of Lake Stevens, with 11.98% of the vote.

More ballots will be counted across the state on Friday, with still more than 329,500 left.

The Spokane County prosecutor race remained close Thursday with nonpartisan candidate Deb Conklin narrowly hanging on to her lead.

Conklin received 27.9% of the vote ahead of incumbent Larry Haskell, who received 27.1%.

If the remaining votes follow a similar trend, Conklin, a pastor who has previous prosecuting experience, and Haskell will face off in the general election.

Republican Stefanie Collins’ position remained similar to Wednesday’s count with 24.3% of the vote. Fellow Republican Stephanie Olsen continued to hold fourth place with 20.1%.

There are still 45,000 ballots in Spokane County to be counted in the coming days before the election is officially certified on Aug. 16.