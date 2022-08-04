This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

"Battle for the American Mind: Uprooting a Century of Miseducation" by Pete Hegseth. (HarperCollins Publishers/TNS) (HarperCollins Publishers/TNS/TNS)

Fiction

1. “The 6:20 Man,” David Baldacci (Grand Central)

2. “Shattered,” James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown)

3. “Portrait of an Unknown Woman: A Novel,” Daniel Silva (Harper)

4. “The Liminal Zone,” Junji Ito (Viz)

5. “The Hotel Nantucket,” Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

6. “Berserk Deluxe, Vol. 11,” Kentaro Miura (Dark Horse Manga)

7. “The It Girl,” Ruth Ware (Scout)

8. “Sparring Partners,” John Grisham (Doubleday)

9. “The Measure,” Nikki Erlick (Morrow)

10. “The Last to Vanish: A Novel,” Megan Miranda (Scribner/Rucci)

Nonfiction

1. “Battle for the American Mind: Uprooting a Century of Miseducation,” Pete Hegseth (Broadside)

2. “The Big Lie: Election Chaos, Political Opportunism, and the State of American Politics After 2020,” Jonathan Lemire (Flatiron)

3. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience,” Brené Brown (Random House)

4. “Killing the Killers: The Secret War Against Terrorists (Bill O’Reilly’s Killing Series),” Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s)

5. “The College Scam: How America’s Universities Are Bankrupting and Brainwashing Away the Future of America’s Youth,” Charlie Kirk (Winning Team)

6. “Finding Me: A Memoir,” Viola Davis (HarperOne)

7. “Defeating Big Government Socialism: Saving America’s Future,” Newt Gingrich (Center Street)

8. “Modern Asian Baking at Home: Essential Sweet and Savory Recipes for Milk Bread, Mochi, Mooncakes, and More; Inspired by the Subtle Asian Baking Community,” Kat Lieu (Quarry)

9. “The Return: Trump’s Big 2024 Comeback,” Dick Morris (Humanix)

10. “Bake: My Best Ever Recipes for the Classics,” Paul Hollywood (Bloomsbury)