Woman dies when car plummets from embankment along Downriver Drive

A woman who was riding in the passenger seat of a sedan died early Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2022, when the car left the road and fell down an embankment near 4400 W. Downriver Drive, Spokane police said. (Courtesy of Spokane Police Department)

A woman was killed in a single vehicle crash on Downriver Drive on Thursday morning, Spokane police said.

The woman was riding in the passenger seat of a sedan that was travelling south on Downriver Drive when the driver of the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway near 4400 W. Downriver Drive, Spokane police Sgt. Teresa Fuller said. The vehicle crashed at 5:10 a.m., she said.

Police still are investigating the cause of the crash, but Fuller said it appears excessive speed could have played a factor.

The driver, a man, survived the crash. The driver went to the hospital but is believed to have been released, Fuller said.

Neither occupant was wearing their seatbelt during the crash, she said. The vehicle plummeted down an embankment about 40-50 feet and struck a tree, about halfway between the road and the Spokane River. The passenger was partially ejected as a result of the crash.

Downriver Drive was closed on Thursday morning between Pettet Drive and Aubrey L. White Parkway while Spokane police investigated the incident.

The name of the woman was not released.

Impairment did not appear to be a factor, Fuller said.

Both occupants were younger adults, Fuller said.

“The biggest thing for us is that it’s summer time and kids are out of school and just to remind everyone to buckle up,” Fuller said. “Everybody needs to buckle up, that’s just the safest thing.”