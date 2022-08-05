The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Mother, young daughter Airway Heights police looking for found safe

Aug. 5, 2022 Updated Fri., Aug. 5, 2022 at 1:48 p.m.

Yana M. Baram and her 2-year-old daughter Sofie have been found safe after being missing since Sunday.  (Courtesy of Airway Heights Police)
By Garrett Cabeza and Quinn Welsch The Spokesman-Review
The missing mother and daughter Airway Heights police were searching for were found safe.

Yana M. Baram, 27, and her 2-year-old daughter Sofie had not been seen or heard from since Sunday night before they were found late this week, according to the Airway Heights Police Department.

Spokane Valley Deputies responded to a tip and contacted Baram and her daughter, according to a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office news release.

