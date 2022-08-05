Mother, young daughter Airway Heights police looking for found safe

The missing mother and daughter Airway Heights police were searching for were found safe.

Yana M. Baram, 27, and her 2-year-old daughter Sofie had not been seen or heard from since Sunday night before they were found late this week, according to the Airway Heights Police Department.

Spokane Valley Deputies responded to a tip and contacted Baram and her daughter, according to a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office news release.