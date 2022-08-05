Arts Wrap: ‘Fox Presents’ announces fall lineup, Plein Air Coeur d’Alene launches exhibition at Art on the Green

‘Fox Presents’

This fall, the Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox’s “Fox Presents” series will feature Jay Leno, Mark O’Conner and MOMIX: Alice.

Before his decades-long tenure on “The Tonight Show,” Jay Leno was one of the leading comedy voices of the ’70s and ’80s. Leno’s all-new standup tour will visit the Fox at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 25. Masks and proof of vaccination will not be required. Admission: $58.

Multiple Grammy-winning composer and fiddler Mark O’Connor will treat local audiences to vocal and instrumental arrangements of Christmas classics and original compositions fashioned with a mixture of bluegrass and other American genres. “Mark O’Connor: An Appalachian Christmas” will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 21. Admission: $32.

Finally, MOMIX’s dancer-illusionists will lead audiences through a reimagining of Lewis Caroll’s “Alice in Wonderland.” “MOMIX: Alice” will begin at 7:30 p.m. on May 6. Admission: $32.

For information, visit foxtheaterspokane.org or call the box office at (509) 624-1200.

Plein Air Coeur d’Alene

Sponsored by Art on the Green and the Kootenai Environmental Alliance, the Plein Air Coeur d’Alene art competition and exhibition is accepting watercolor, gouache, oil, acrylic, and pastel submissions through Saturday. The exhibition will be Sunday at Art on the Green, located on the North Idaho College campus.

All submissions must be created within the Lake Coeur d’Alene watershed including the Coeur d’Alene River, the St. Joe River, their tributaries and surrounding lands. Artists must be 18 years or older to participate.

For information, visit kealliance.org/plein-air-competition.

Ric Gendron at Marmot Art Space

Marmot Art Space’s latest exhibition will feature new works by local artist Ric Gendron.

“It’s been a few years now – you know, COVID kind of slowed everybody down – but it didn’t really affect my work schedule,” Gendron said. The business aspect suffered, of course. But Gendron has continued to create throughout the darker points of the last few years.

“I spend all my time in the studio anyway,” he said. “All the imagery comes from within those four walls and my head.”

A “recluse” by nature, Gendron prefers to be locked away, painting and listening to Bob Dylan. Music, often Dylan’s, has been one of the biggest inspirations in Gendron’s work.

“It was my first love,” he said. “But besides music, it’s my family, my kids, my grandkids – they inspire me in my heart.”

The gallery will host an opening reception at Marmot Art Space on Friday at 5 p.m. For information, visit marmotartspace.com.







Stephanie Hammett can be reached at (509) 459-5013 or at stephanieh@spokesman.com.