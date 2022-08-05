At least 8 people killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, Palestinians say

By DPA

By German Press Agency

TEL AVIV, Israel – At least 10 people have been killed in Israeli military attacks on the Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian sources.

Among them was a 5-year-old child, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said on Friday. At least 55 people were injured.

The Israeli military attacked several targets in the coastal strip following threats by the Palestinian militant organization Islamic Jihad (PIJ). Gaza PIJ commander Taisir al-Jabari was also killed, the organization announced. Both the Palestinian Ministry of Health and the Israeli army confirmed his death.

On Monday, PIJ leader Bassem Saadi was arrested in the West Bank town of Jenin during an Israeli anti-terror operation. The military arm of the organization, the al-Quds Brigades, then threatened attacks.

The PIJ is particularly active in the Gaza Strip and regularly launches rocket attacks on Israel from there. It is closely linked to Israel’s arch-enemy Iran.

The Israeli military cordoned off areas on the edge of the coastal strip for several days and raised the alert level. According to Israeli media, there were concrete indications of an attack from Gaza.

A spokesperson for Hamas, which runs the Gaza Strip, said there would be retaliation.

Around 2 million people live in very poor conditions in the Gaza Strip. Hamas, classified by the EU as a terrorist organization, seized power by force in 2007. Israel subsequently tightened a blockade of the area, which is supported by Egypt. Both states justify the measure with security interests.