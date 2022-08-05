Biden to tour flood-ravaged Eastern Kentucky on Monday with Gov. Beshear

John Cheves, Lexington Herald-Leader

LEXINGTON, Ky. — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to flood-devastated communities in Eastern Kentucky on Monday along with Gov. Andy Beshear and his wife, Britainy, the White House announced Friday.

The president will “visit families affected by the devastation from recent flooding and survey recovery efforts” at one of the region’s FEMA disaster recovery centers, the White House said. Further details of the trip, such as times and places, were not immediately available.

Beshear has praised the Biden administration since the catastrophic flooding began a week ago for quickly making federal disaster assistance available to Eastern Kentucky counties.

FEMA is operating seven mobile registration centers across the region, with disaster survivor assistance teams in neighborhoods to help survivors apply for FEMA assistance. FEMA housing inspectors are meeting with applicants to verify damage to homes.

Biden toured Western Kentucky with the Beshears last December after deadly tornadoes swept through that region.