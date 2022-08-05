The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Pend Oreille County Jail inmate dies in cell

Aug. 5, 2022 Updated Fri., Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:16 p.m.

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

A 57-year-old inmate of the Pend Oreille County Jail was found unresponsive in his cell Wednesday and corrections and medical staff were unable to revive him, according to the Pend Oreille County Sheriff’s Office.

Franz Kroll, of Newport, was the only occupant of the cell when he was found, a sheriff’s office news release said. The cause and manner of Kroll’s death is under investigation.

The sheriff’s office said the Newport Police Department is investigating the death. The police department could not immediately be reached for comment.

