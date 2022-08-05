Republicans to hold 2024 convention in battleground Wisconsin
Aug. 5, 2022 Updated Fri., Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:49 a.m.
The Republican National Committee voted unanimously to select Milwaukee as the site of the 2024 national convention, a bid to attract voters in a key battleground state.
RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announced the location in a tweet Friday shortly after the committee voted at their summer meeting in Chicago. The options were between Milwaukee and Nashville, Tennessee.
“Milwaukee is a world-class city, and we are eager to see it shine in the spotlight come 2024,” McDaniel wrote.
The Milwaukee choice was expected after the RNC’s site selection arm voted last month to recommend it. Wisconsin is a pivotal swing state. President Joe Biden won it in 2020 by just over 20,000 votes, four years after it went to former President Donald Trump by a similarly close margin.
Trump is scheduled to hold a rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Friday evening for gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels.
