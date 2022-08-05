Timely hitting carries Indians to victory over Emeralds
Aug. 5, 2022 Updated Fri., Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:38 p.m.
From staff reports
The Spokane Indians needed one good swing to take an early lead Friday night.
Make that one Goodman swing.
Spokane’s Hunter Goodman hit a two-run homer in the second inning to break a scoreless tie, and the Indians (50-47) held off the Eugene Emeralds for an 8-4 win in a Northwest League game at Avista Stadium.
The Indians’ Julio Carreras was hit by a pitch to lead off the second inning and reached second base on a wild pitch before Goodman homered to center field on a 3-2 count.
The Emeralds (59-38) scored a run in the sixth, but Spokane responded with three runs in the bottom half of the inning to build a 5-1 margin.
With one out, Eddy Diaz and Zac Veen hit consecutive singles and advanced to third and second, respectively, on a fielding error. Carreras hit a two-run single and later scored when Robby Martin Jr. produced a bases-loaded walk for a four-run lead.
Eugene scored twice in the seventh, but Bladimir Restituyo scored on a fielder’s choice grounder by Veen in the inning’s bottom half for a 6-3 cushion.
Luis Matos hit a solo shot in the eighth to pull the Emeralds within 6-4, but Mateo Gil clubbed a two-run homer in the bottom of the inning to account for the final margin.
Spokane rapped out nine hits, and Goodman was the lone Indian with two.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.