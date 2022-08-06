100 years ago in Spokane: The circus was in town, including a baby elephant that ‘rolled around like a kitten’

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

The Sells-Floto Circus attracted thousands to its big tent on the Spokane County Courthouse grounds.

Eight baby elephants were among the crowd pleasers. One of the babies “rolled around like a kitten and delighted the children.”

“Poodle” Hanneford and his bareback riding act was even more popular. He came out pretending to be a clumsy clown, and then revealed himself to be an expert bareback rider.

From the strike beat: The top local rail executives in Spokane reported that the big shopmen’s strike was “rapidly losing its force and if it continues it will only be a question of time before it dies out entirely.”

One of the executives said “in many places the public sympathy now has a tendency to turn toward the railroad.”

Perhaps they were being too optimistic.

On the same day, five more railroad unions – including the ones representing clerks, dispatchers, signal men, telegraphers and track workers – threatened to walk out. They were protesting heavy-handed anti-union tactics, including the posting of armed guards in railroad shops and yards. In two cases, workmen who were not strikers were killed accidentally by the guards.

From the photo beat: A local photographer hiked many miles with a firefighting crew in the St. Maries district. He brought back photos that starkly revealed the dangers of these raging wildfires, as well as revealing the camaraderie and courage of the crews. The Spokesman-Review ran four of the photos in its Sunday magazine.

The name of the photographer was unfortunately not specified, but the photos bore the name Anderson Studios.