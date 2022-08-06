89-year-old airlifted to hospital after crashing into Spokane couple near Sandpoint

An 89-year-old Laclede, Idaho, man was airlifted to an area hospital after the 1982 Chevy El Camino he was driving Saturday near Sandpoint rear-ended another vehicle, according to Idaho State Police.

The driver of a 2005 Honda Pilot was stopped around 10:50 a.m. on Highway 2, west of Sandpoint, to turn south when the driver of the El Camino struck the rear of the Pilot, ISP said in a news release.

The 55-year-old woman and 63-year-old man, both of Spokane, in the Pilot were wearing seatbelts, troopers said. The El Camino driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

Traffic on the highway was blocked both directions for about three hours. Troopers said alcohol was not a factor.

ISP is investigating.