New Quince Street Village homeless mitigation site begins to take residents

By Ty Vinson Olympian

OLYMPIA – After four years near the Intercity Transit station downtown, Olympia’s homeless mitigation site is opening at its new location at 1211 Quince St. SE, and starting to accept residents.

Last week, people began moving from the Franklin Street Mitigation Site to Quince Street Village. The new site is meant to house about 100 people in total, with 80 tiny houses and more on the way. According to a news release from the city of Olympia, Faith Alliance for Tiny Houses is soon going to begin construction on 17 more units that will be in place by the end of September.

The city’s Homeless Response Team plans to have all residents moved by the end of the month.

Residents will have electricity and heat, and the homes are outfitted with mold-resistant paint and drywall. There are also laundry facilities and multiple restrooms and showers. Each tiny home features a bed and a tote to store personal belongings.

A donation from Home Depot will provide funds for site beautification, including garden beds and flowers.

Catholic Community Services will manage and staff Quince Street Village under contract with the city. Subcontractor Valeo Vocation, a nonprofit organization that helps provide access to income and support, will help staff the site.

The plan is that one day, permanent supportive housing will be built in the site’s place.

Olympia Assistant City Manager Keith Stahley said the original site was started on a shoestring budget four years ago and has continued to evolve ever since.

“Quince Street Village is a major step forward from both a services and facilities perspective for the residents and the community,” Stahley said in the release.