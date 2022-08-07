Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers to hold town hall in Spokane on Wednesday

Nine-term congresswoman Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers will hold a public town hall at the Spokane Convention Center on Wednesday evening.

The congresswoman has routinely held town hall events in Spokane during the House of Representatives’ August recess. Her office said the 5 p.m. event, which is free to attend, will be her 13th in the district this year.

The event will be first come, first served, and will run from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The congresswoman finished first in Tuesday’s primary to retain the seat she’s held since 2004. As of Friday morning’s vote count, McMorris Rodgers had won 50.8% of the primary vote to Democrat Natasha Hill’s 30.6%. One other Republican and one other Democrat were also in the top-two race.

Past town hall events in Spokane have included pointed questions about health care, gun control and abortion. The Supreme Court’s recent decision overturning Roe v. Wade is likely to make the abortion question prominent once again, including McMorris Rodgers’ recent opposition to a bill intended to preserve access to contraception nationwide, calling it a “Trojan Horse for more abortions.”