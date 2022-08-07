The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane to open cooling centers Monday as heat returns to area

Aug. 7, 2022 Updated Sun., Aug. 7, 2022 at 4:56 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Spokane reported Monday and Tuesday this week will see the most extreme heat, and the city announced Sunday it will offer extended hours at local libraries as a way for residents to seek relief during the day and evening.  (National Weather Service Spokane)
By Kip Hill kiph@spokesman.com(509) 459-5429

The return of triple-digit temperatures to the Inland Northwest has prompted the city to once again open libraries as cooling shelters early this week.

Four of Spokane’s public library branches will open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday as the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the region beginning at noon Monday through 11 p.m Tuesday.

“Anyone who needs a place out of the heat is encouraged to spend time in the air conditioning at one of the branches,” Mayor Nadine Woodward said in a statement.

The branches that will be open include the Central branch, 906 W. Main St.; Shadle, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave.; Liberty Park, 402 S. Pittsburg St.; and Hillyard, 4110 N. Cook St. Drinking fountains, restrooms, interactive play areas and free Wi-Fi are available at the branches.

In addition, the city’s public pools and splash pads will be operating Monday and Tuesday.

The National Weather Service in Spokane predicts the most intense heat will occur Tuesday, with temperatures topping 100 degrees in many areas stretching from the Palouse to North Idaho. Spokane is expected to hit 100 degrees on Tuesday, flirting with the 103-degree daily record reached in 2018.

Tuesday’s heat has already prompted cancellation of the Riverfront Eats food truck event in Riverfront Park. Originally scheduled to begin at 11 a.m., the event will instead be postponed until Aug. 16, according to a social media post by the city’s Parks & Recreation division.

The heat wave will break on Wednesday, but along with the drop in temperatures will come the slight chance for potential thunderstorms and fire starts. There’s a 20% chance of thunderstorms in Spokane on Wednesday morning, according to the weather service.

If measurable rain does fall Wednesday, it would be the first recorded since July 15, according to weather service records. Spokane County remains under a fire danger burn restriction prohibiting recreational fires in devices without chimneys.

