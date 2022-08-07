Spokane woman arrested after short standoff in Chief Garry neighborhood on Sunday afternoon

A 23-year-old woman was booked into the Spokane County Jail facing two counts of felony harassment after a witness reported seeing her point a gun at a man off South Riverton Avenue on Sunday afternoon.

Sydney J. Baker was booked into jail just after 5:30 p.m. A 911 caller reported seeing Baker pointing a gun at a man in the 2200 block of South Riverton Avenue around 3:40 p.m., according to a Spokane Police Department news release. The witness then reported hearing shots fired.

Several police units arrived at the address, including a SWAT and hostage negotiation team. Baker was taken into custody without incident within an hour of police arriving. She faces two counts of felony harassment, including a threat to kill, with a weapon. One of those is a domestic violence charge, according to police.

Authorities found no gunshot victims, according to the news release.

The police department reminds people experiencing domestic violence that help is available. Those experiencing domestic violence are encouraged to call emergency services or Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.