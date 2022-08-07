Spokane woman arrested after short standoff in Chief Garry neighborhood on Sunday afternoon
Aug. 7, 2022 Updated Sun., Aug. 7, 2022 at 8:57 p.m.
A 23-year-old woman was booked into the Spokane County Jail facing two counts of felony harassment after a witness reported seeing her point a gun at a man off South Riverton Avenue on Sunday afternoon.
Sydney J. Baker was booked into jail just after 5:30 p.m. A 911 caller reported seeing Baker pointing a gun at a man in the 2200 block of South Riverton Avenue around 3:40 p.m., according to a Spokane Police Department news release. The witness then reported hearing shots fired.
Several police units arrived at the address, including a SWAT and hostage negotiation team. Baker was taken into custody without incident within an hour of police arriving. She faces two counts of felony harassment, including a threat to kill, with a weapon. One of those is a domestic violence charge, according to police.
Authorities found no gunshot victims, according to the news release.
The police department reminds people experiencing domestic violence that help is available. Those experiencing domestic violence are encouraged to call emergency services or Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.