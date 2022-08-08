Locally: Spokane’s Alexander Cooke and Benjamin Mulder tie for second at Washington junior golf championship

From staff and news services

Two Spokane boys figured in a four-way tie for first at the end of 54 holes in the 46th Washington Junior Golf Association Championship 16- to 18-year-old division last week at Semiahmoo Golf & Country Club in Blaine with 4-under par 212s, but wound up settling for a share of second following four playoff holes.

Nathan Yocam, a 17-year-old from Sammamish, outlasted his trio of rivals, ending the playoff with a 12-foot par putt on the fourth extra hole. Alexander Cooke (Gonzaga Prep) stayed with him to the end. Benjamin Mulder (Mead HS) and John Waldo (Snohomish) were eliminated earlier.

Patrick McCarthy (Spokane) shared fifth in boys 16-18 with a 3-under 213 and Bradley Mulder (Mead HS) tied for ninth at 219. Stetson Gilbert (Mt. Spokane) tied for 16th at 6-over 222.

In boys 14-15, Ben Barrett (226) and Teigen Brill (227) of Spokane were a stroke apart in the top 10. Cameron Kuchar of Harrison, Idaho, was 12th at 230, with Jack Brigham of Spokane and Grant Potter of Hayden, Idaho, sharing 13th at 231.

Two from the area were in the top four in boys 12-13, Trey Lambert (218) of Coeur d’Alene tied for second and Justin Krasselt (223) of Spokane was fourth. Paxton Gumke of Spokane was ninth in boys 8-11 at 255.

Lauren Greeny of Pullman was the only girl from the area to make the cut in any of the four age divisions, finishing eighth in 16-18 and 11th overall at 14-over 230.

Angela Zhang, a 13-year-old from Bellevue, whose summer accomplishments include winning the Washington State Women’s Amateur, was the girls champion at 3-over-par 219.

• Five area golfers finished within four shots of the winner for top-16 placings in the 2022 Pacific Northwest PGA Assistant Championship Aug. 1 at Port Ludlow (Washington) Golf Club.

Travis Huskisson (Kalispell Golf & Country Club) tied for 10th at 10-over-par 147; Anton Rowen (Manito Golf & Country Club) was 12th at 147; Jacob Warner (The Golf Club at Black Rock) and Isaac Hall (Indian Canyon) were in a 3-way tie for 13th at 148; and David Christenson (Black Rock) was in a four-way tie for 16th at 150.

Bradley Donahue (Cle Elum, Washington) shot 7-under 137 in the one-day, 36-hole tournament for a two-shot win over Colin Inglis (Junction City, Oregon). Matthew Hoffman (Seattle) was another two shots back in third. Those three will represent the PNW at the 46th PGA Assistant Championship Nov. 17-20 in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

• Tony and Brady Hanna of Rathdrum overcame a slow start and needed a one-hole playoff to win the Washington Golf Parent-Child Chapman Championship Aug. 3 at Longview Country Club. They combined for a 1-over-par 72 in the 18-hole tournament.

Basketball

Mikey Dixon, who completed his college career at the University of Idaho in 2021-22 as a senior after transferring from Grand Canyon University, has signed to play professionally with Etha Engomis of the OPAP Basket League in Cyprus, the Vandals announced.

The 6-foot-2 point guard started all 31 games for UI, posting a 16.6 ppg average while shooting 42.8% from the floor, 40% on 3-pointers and a Big Sky Conference-leading 87.2% on free throws. His scoring average was sixth in the league and he earned All-Big Sky honorable mention.

College scene

Gonzaga rising senior Sophia Braun, an All-West Coast Conference midfielder her junior year, was a member of the Argentina National Team that defeated Paraguay 3-1 on July 29 to place third in the 2022 Copa America soccer tournament and qualify for the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

The first Bulldog on a national team that qualified for the World Cup, Braun played all 90 minutes in both the win over Paraguay and a 1-0 semifinal loss to host Colombia.

• Jack Reeves (Gonzaga Prep), a senior golfer at the University of Northern Iowa, is on the school’s Dean’s List for the third consecutive year with a 3.90 GPA and was also named to the Missouri Valley Conference Honor Roll.

• The Idaho men’s and women’s golf teams collected scholastic awards for 2021-22.

Three men were named Srixon/Cleveland Golf NCAA Division I All-America Scholars and the Vandals earned an Outstanding Team Academic Award with a GPA of 3.0 or better from the Golf Coaches Association of America. Honored for having GPAs of 3.2 or better were seniors Jack Plaster (Gonzaga Prep) and Colt Sherrell and junior Jose Suryadinata.

Sophomore Jenna Bruggeman was named to the Women’s Golf Coaches’ Association All-America Scholar Team with a GPA of 3.5 or higher. It’s the 18th straight year Idaho has had at least one student-athlete on the team.

• For the first time since 2018, Washington State is ranked in the United Soccer Coaches preseason poll. The Cougars will start the 2022-23 season at No. 20.

WSU returns Pac-12 freshman and goalkeeper of the year Nadia Cooper and four other all-conference players, defenders Mykiaa Minniss and Bridget Rieken, midfielder Sydney Studer and forward Grayson Lynch.

• Gonzaga had 255 student-athletes named to the 20th annual West Coast Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll for 2021-22. Seventy-nine Zags had GPAs of 3.75 to 4.0, including 15 with 4.0, to receive gold status; 80 silver (3.5-3.74); and 96 bronze (3.0-3.49). It’s the fifth straight year GU has led the WCC.

Hockey

Every save made by a Spokane Chiefs goaltender during the 2021-22 season was worth $1 to the Coeur d’Alene Casino’s STOP Violence Against Women program as the Western Hockey League team partnered with the casino in the fundraiser. Chiefs vice president Jay Stewart said the buck-per-save generated a $2,068 donation to the program.

Rowing

The Canadian women’s eight at the 2022 World Rowing Under-23 Championships July 25-31 in Varese, Italy, led by veteran Washington State coach Jane LaRiviera, finished seventh.

Canada was involved in a tight repechage that saw just 1.3 seconds separate the first- and fifth-place finishers. Canada was fifth.

Soccer

Shayna Whieldon, who played for the Cougars from 2015-19 and last season was the program’s video coordinator, has been elevated to coordinator of operations for the Washington State women’s soccer team, head coach Todd Shulenberger announced.

Whieldon played in 64 matches in her five seasons and was a member of the Cougars’ 2019 NCAA College Cup Final Four team. She replaces Jess Greer, who left to spend more time with her young family.

Volleyball

Two former North Idaho College standouts, Janae Rayborn (Lake City), an outside hitter, and libero Clair Hodge, have transferred to College of Idaho after earning All-Northwest Athletic Conference East Region honors last season as sophomores.

Raybon was a first-team choice after registering 4.58 kills and 3.58 digs per set. Hodge, who averaged 5.65 digs per set, made the second team.

Wrestling

Rylan Rogers, a recent Coeur d’Alene High School graduate and two-time Idaho 5A champion, has been named to the Wrestling USA Magazine All-America team. Rogers has committed to wrestle at the University of Michigan.