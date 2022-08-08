Motorcyclist killed in north Spokane crash
Aug. 8, 2022 Updated Mon., Aug. 8, 2022 at 9:55 p.m.
From staff reports
A motorcyclist died Monday evening in a crash with a car, KHQ reported.
The crash occurred just before 6:30 p.m. at Maple Street and Northwest Boulevard. The driver of the car was transported to a hospital, according to KHQ.
Traffic on Maple was closed at Northwest Boulevard as police investigated the crash.
