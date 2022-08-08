Reds and Cubs unveil throwback looks for ‘Field of Dreams’ game

By Scott Allen Washington Post

The Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs will wear throwback jerseys when they meet Thursday amid the cornfields in Dyersville, Iowa, in Major League Baseball’s second “Field of Dreams” game. For the second straight year, the game will be played in a temporary, 8,000-seat ballpark adjacent to the site of the classic 1989 movie.

The Reds are the designated home team and will wear uniforms based on what they sported in 1919, when they defeated “Shoeless” Joe Jackson and the White Sox in the World Series. The win was later tainted after it was discovered that Jackson and seven of his teammates conspired to throw the Series. (Jackson, played by Ray Liotta, features prominently in the movie, which stars Kevin Costner.)

The Reds’ 1919 World Series-inspired uniforms feature white caps, jerseys and pants with royal blue pinstripes. The cap features a red stylized ‘C’ and a red band above the brim, while the jersey features “Reds” in capital letters inside an elongated ‘C.’ The Reds wore 1919 World Series throwbacks in 2019 when they celebrated their 150th season.

The Cubs will wear navy caps with a logo of a white bear holding a bat, which the team wore in 1914. The Cubs’ uniforms are cream, with a blue version of the bear-with-bat logo within a red ‘C.’ The Cubs wore similar jerseys from 1927 to 1936, during which time they made three World Series appearances.

The Reds and Cubs were a combined 40 games under .500 through Sunday, but players from both teams are looking forward to Thursday’s spectacle.

“Everybody’s excited,” Reds shortstop Kyle Farmer told reporters last week. “Wearing the 1919 uniforms and walking out of the corn and after everybody watching it from last year, I think everybody’s pretty excited.”

“That was one of my favorite movies,” Cubs second baseman Nick Madrigal said. “I always liked watching it, so I always wanted to go there since I heard they were playing a game there. It’s pretty cool.”

The White Sox defeated the New York Yankees, 9-8, in last year’s inaugural “Field of Dreams” game on Tim Anderson’s walk-off home run.