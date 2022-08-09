12-year-old driver involved in South Hill crash

A 12-year-old crashed a car into a pole and another car at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday on the South Hill, Spokane police spokeswoman Julie Humphreys said.

The juvenile was uninjured in the crash, which took place at Helena Street and Ninth Avenue. The person in the other vehicle was taken to the hospital but didn’t appear to have any serious injuries, Humphreys said.

The juvenile was released to a parent on Tuesday.