Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Body discovered on Sunday near Freya and Fourth

Aug. 9, 2022 Updated Tue., Aug. 9, 2022 at 3:17 p.m.

By Quinn Welsch quinnw@spokesman.com(509) 459-5469

The body of a deceased person was found in a car near Freya Street and Fourth Avenue on Sunday, the Spokane Police Department reported.

Police responded to a call from a resident at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday morning about the deceased person. Their body was discovered halfway in a vehicle and partially on the street near a vacant lot.

Police conducted an investigation and are waiting for the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office to identify the person and determine the cause of their death.

