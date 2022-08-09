Body discovered on Sunday near Freya and Fourth

The body of a deceased person was found in a car near Freya Street and Fourth Avenue on Sunday, the Spokane Police Department reported.

Police responded to a call from a resident at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday morning about the deceased person. Their body was discovered halfway in a vehicle and partially on the street near a vacant lot.

Police conducted an investigation and are waiting for the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office to identify the person and determine the cause of their death.