How is Trump responding to the FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago? He’s asking for money

By Alexander Lugo Miami Herald

MIAMI — Former President Donald Trump sent out a fundraising email to his supporters Tuesday morning after he announced the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago residence Monday.

Federal agents went into the Palm Beach mansion in search of dozens of boxes containing confidential documents Trump allegedly kept after he left the White House, according to a source close to the investigation.

The following morning, the billionaire Trump sent out emails asking for money.

“I need every single red-blooded American Patriot to step up during this time,” read the email. “Please rush in a donation IMMEDIATELY to publicly stand with me against this NEVERENDING WITCH HUNT.”

The former president is still a force in Republican politics, with his endorsements boosting GOP candidates. He also has hinted about a third presidential run.

What Trump says in his fundraising email

“These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, was raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents.

Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before, and it’s important that you know that it wasn’t just my home that was violated - it was the home of every patriotic American who I have been fighting for since that iconic moment I came down the Golden Escalators in 2015.

I stood up to the Radical Left’s corruption. I restored power to the people and truly delivered for our Country like we have never seen before. The establishment hated it.

Now, as they watch my endorsed candidates win big victories and see my dominance in all polls, they are trying to stop the Republican Party and me once more. The lawlessness, political persecution, and Witch Hunt, must be exposed and stopped.

As long as I have your support, I will continue to fight for the Great American People. I need every single red-blooded American Patriot to step up during this time.

Please rush in a donation IMMEDIATELY to publicly stand with me against this NEVERENDING WITCH HUNT.”